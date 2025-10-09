Houston weather: Drought conditions developing

The Brief Highs Remain Near 90 Fire Danger Increases Drought Conditions Worsen



Drought conditions are developing state and areawide and getting worse.

More warm temperatures, increase in moisture

Another above average day is in progress with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s for southeast Texas.

Prepare for temperatures to remain warm for October as long-range models continue to show above average temperatures for our portion of the country.

Dry conditions leading to minor drought

Drought conditions are developing state and areawide and getting worse.

Moderate drought conditions are now present in parts of Harris, Montgomery, and Liberty counties.

Dry vegetation and low humidity values are leading to an increased risk for fire danger, so be very cautious with any outdoor burning until conditions change.

Some counties in the FOX26 area are now under a burn ban. If you see a fire, alert local officials immediately.

In the tropics

The National Hurricane Center continues to track the tenth named storm of the Atlantic season.

Tropical Storm Jerry is moving WNW in the Atlantic and is expected to become a hurricane by this weekend.

Jerry will brush by tbe northern Leeward Islands and then make a sharp turn to the north this weekend. It should pass safely east of Bermuda and is not a threat to the United States.

Another disturbance in the north Atlantic has a very low chance for tropical development before it moves into much cooler waters.

Hurricane season runs through the end of November.