Houston weather: Arctic air to plunge temperatures this weekend, FOX 26 Storm Alert issued

Given the uncertainty in precipitation type, check back with us for updates on issues for bridges and overpasses Saturday night into Sunday.

Rain is likely at the onset, but we are monitoring the potential for a transition to ice or sleet as the cold air deepens.

The primary cold surge to hit the Houston area as early as Friday evening, with temperatures falling sharply. Saturday’s feel like temps will be in the teens and 20s

Impacts on Houston will be felt this weekend with cold rain and possible ice pellets, freezing rain or areas of wet snow.

What we know:

We are certain that a major pattern shift is underway as a powerful upper-level low dives south out of the Hudson Bay in Canada. This will send an Arctic cold front across the USA and toward the Gulf coast by early Saturday.

We know there will be plenty of moisture; southerly flow ahead of the front will prime the atmosphere for widespread precipitation.

We are confident that temperatures will plummet. Models already suggest that Saturday’s temperatures will remain in the 30s all day, with a widespread freeze likely for much of the Houston area Saturday and Sunday night.