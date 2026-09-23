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Houston weather: Another very warm day on the way for Thursday

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Weather
Published September 23, 2026 5:57 PM CDT
Published September 23, 2026 5:57 PM CDT

The Brief

    • Record heat for the first full day of fall
    • Brief break from high humidity Friday
    • Rain chances increase next week

RECORD HEAT ON WEDNESDAY

HOUSTON - It’s been another unseasonably hot September day, with temperatures climbing into the upper 90s. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible through early evening, but most areas stay dry. Yesterday's high of 99° was 1° away from the record high of 100, and we set a new record high today of 99 in Houston. Today’s previous record high was 97 in 2023.

A LITTLE RELIEF ON THE WAY

A weak boundary arrives late this week and should knock down humidity somewhat Friday. Don’t expect a real fall cooldown, but temperatures could drop to the upper 60s in spots early Friday and Saturday. 

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STORMS NEXT WEEK

The weekend still looks warm, but the bigger change comes early next week as rain chances return and temperatures trend lower. A decent cold front could move through by Tuesday/Wednesday. The chance for scattered storms will increase during this timeframe with cooler temperatures building in behind the front.

WATCHING THE TROPICS

There are a few areas to watch in the Atlantic basin. Fay had fallen apart in the middle of the Atlantic on Tuesday. But has regained tropical characteristics and is a tropical depression again. It is no threat to land as it drifts to the west. Another area near the west coast of Africa has a medium 50% chance to turn into a tropical depression or tropical storm over the next week. The next name on the list is Gonzalo. Neither of these systems should be a threat to Texas.

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The Source: Information for this story provided by Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority Team

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