Houston weather: Air quality alert, but slightly less humid

The Brief Air Quality Alert For Houston Metro Still Toasty, But Slightly Lower Humidity Inland Tropics Remain Quite For Now



It's another hot one for Greater Houston, but Saturday's spotty rain brought a slight cooldown.

Air quality alert

High levels of ozone pollution are expected to continue across Houston through Sunday evening.

If you have asthma or difficulty breathing, limit outdoor activity for early or late in the day.

Still hot, but a little more tolerable

Saturday's summertime front rolled through southeast Texas, so the humidity will likely get lower for folks who live inland.

Dew points could fall into the 50s for some spots north of Houston, which will provide a nice, refreshing feel compared to the typical sticky steamy air of the summer.

But the ‘cool down’ won't stay for long, as the triple-digit heat returns Monday.

No tropical trouble

The Atlantic basin remains quiet, with no immediate tropical threats to Houston or the Gulf Coast.

Historically, the month of August usually results in an increase of tropical activity in the Atlantic, so keep checking back.