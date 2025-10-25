Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from SAT 1:35 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Austin County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County, Colorado County, Wharton County, Brazoria County, Harris County, Chambers County, Montgomery County, Waller County, Liberty County
4
Flood Watch
from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SUN 5:00 AM CDT, Waller County, Southern Liberty County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Galveston Island, San Jacinto County, Inland Brazoria County, Brazos County, Polk County, Walker County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County, Washington County, Chambers County, Houston County, Montgomery County, Inland Matagorda County, Colorado County, Grimes County
Beach Hazard Statement
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island
Flood Watch
from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Cherokee County

Houston power outage tracker: Centerpoint, Entergy updates, map; how to check status

Updated  October 25, 2025 5:34am CDT
Houston
The Brief

    • Severe weather left thousands without power across the Houston area.
    • Here are the latest numbers for Centerpoint and Entergy.

Power outages are impacting thousands of customers across the Houston area after severe weather.

LIVE UPDATES: Flood Watch for Houston-area counties

Houston power outage tracker

As a line of storms moved across the area early Saturday morning, more than 180,00 people were without power. The number has decreased slightly.

By the numbers:

Here are the latest outage numbers as of 5:30 a.m.

  • Centerpoint reports 157,520 customers without power.
  • Entergy reports 20,670 customers without power.

Houston power outage maps & report an outage

What you can do:

If you see a downed power line, you're urged to stay away from the power line and contact Centerpoint or Energy. 

Here's how you can check the status of your area.

The Source: The information in this article comes from Centerpoint and Entergy websites.

