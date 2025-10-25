Watch live weather updates in the player above.

The Brief Severe weather left thousands without power across the Houston area. Here are the latest numbers for Centerpoint and Entergy.



Power outages are impacting thousands of customers across the Houston area after severe weather.

Houston power outage tracker

As a line of storms moved across the area early Saturday morning, more than 180,00 people were without power. The number has decreased slightly.

By the numbers:

Here are the latest outage numbers as of 5:30 a.m.

Centerpoint reports 157,520 customers without power.

Entergy reports 20,670 customers without power.

Houston power outage maps & report an outage

What you can do:

If you see a downed power line, you're urged to stay away from the power line and contact Centerpoint or Energy.

Here's how you can check the status of your area.

Click here to view the Entergy outage map. Click here to report an outage at your home.

Click here to view the Centerpoint Energy outage map or to report an outage at your home.