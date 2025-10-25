Houston power outage tracker: Centerpoint, Entergy updates, map; how to check status
Power outages are impacting thousands of customers across the Houston area after severe weather.
LIVE UPDATES: Flood Watch for Houston-area counties
Houston power outage tracker
As a line of storms moved across the area early Saturday morning, more than 180,00 people were without power. The number has decreased slightly.
By the numbers:
Here are the latest outage numbers as of 5:30 a.m.
- Centerpoint reports 157,520 customers without power.
- Entergy reports 20,670 customers without power.
Houston power outage maps & report an outage
What you can do:
If you see a downed power line, you're urged to stay away from the power line and contact Centerpoint or Energy.
Here's how you can check the status of your area.
- Click here to view the Entergy outage map. Click here to report an outage at your home.
- Click here to view the Centerpoint Energy outage map or to report an outage at your home.
