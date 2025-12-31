The Brief Sunny and pleasant after frosty morning lows Clear skies tonight with chilly New Year’s Eve temperatures Rapid warm-up into early 2026 with 70s and even 80s ahead



Houston began the last day of 2025 with a punch of cold air near freezing in most spots. By midday and into the afternoon, dry, sunny conditions lift temperatures into the mid 60s (near above average for this time of year) making the final daytime hours of 2025 pleasant.

Clear and cold to usher in 2026

Tonight’s celebration weather will be chilly, but otherwise quiet for outdoor plans. Expect light, cold breezes, and temperatures slipping into the upper 40s right around midnight.

Dry conditions and low humidity will persist, so please be cautious because that dry vegetation may pose a wildfire risk if fireworks are used in grassy areas.

Back in the 80s by Friday

A quick warm-up is forecast for New Year’s Day and the first several days of 2026 as southerly winds strengthen and moisture levels increase gradually.

New Year's Day highs are expected in the lower 70s. By later in the week, readings may climb into the lower 80s before easing back into the 70s over the weekend.

This pattern reflects the expected broader trend of a milder La Niña winter in 2025–26 for Southeast Texas.