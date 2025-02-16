Houston weather: Chilly Sunday; cold front, possible freeze this upcoming week

The Brief Windy & Chilly Sunday Cold temperatures to start President's Day Our next cold front arrives on Tuesday Freeze likely on Thursday



Our latest cold front has swept across the region overnight, ushering in blustery conditions and much cooler air. Wake up temperatures are in the 30s and 40s this morning.

Windy, chilly Sunday in Houston

Wind gusts today could reach 30-35 mph. We start the day with a few clouds, but skies will slowly begin to clear with lots of sunshine for the afternoon. Afternoon highs will peak in the 50s.

Chilly start to President's Day

Wake up temperatures on Monday will be in the widespread 30s & 40s. Overall, it will be a clear and dry day with highs in the 60s.

Weather changes - freeze likely

All eyes will be on our next cold front which will sweep across SE Texas on Tuesday evening.

Ahead of the front, temperatures will rise to the upper-60s. Along the front, there is a 1/5 risk for heavy rain and strong storms.

Once the front clears, arctic air will dominate the region through the end of the week.

A freeze is likely on Thursday morning as temperatures will drop to the 20s/ below freezing with wind chill values in the teens. Remember the 4 P's- People, Pets, Plants and Pipes.

Download the free FOX Local app on your phone and smart TV to stay up-to-date on the latest weather where you live.