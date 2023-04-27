The Drop: New music releases, In-store performances, globally listening events

This week on The Drop, Ruben Dominguez and Quinn Bishop at Cactus Music are talking about New Releases, In-Store Performances and Globally Listening Events!

Eager for some new music to listen to this weekend or as we head into May? Tune in to see what artists are coming out with some new work.

And if you're into live music, performers will be dropping by Cactus Music for performances inside the store.