Griner, Whelan families to meet Biden amid US-Russia talks
The separate meetings are to be the first in-person encounter between Biden and the families and are taking place amid sustained but so far unsuccessful efforts by the administration to secure the Americans’ release.
Russia confirms prisoner exchange talks with US following Brittney Griner sentencing
On Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ivan Nechayev confirmed that prisoner swap negotiations for Brittney Griner were underway.
WNBA's Brittney Griner sentenced to 9 years in Russian prison on drug charges
Brittney Griner reacted with little emotion. Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden denounced the verdict and sentence as “unacceptable.”
US basketball star Brittney Griner testifies that poor translation led to her arrest in Russia
Brittney Griner acknowledged in court that she had vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage when she arrived in Russia but contends she had no criminal intent and packed the cartridges inadvertently.
Biden tells Brittney Griner's wife he's working to get her home
Biden's conversation with Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, followed Brittney Griner's personal appeal to the president in a handwritten letter from the basketball player the White House received on Monday.
'Please don't forget about me': Brittney Griner writes open letter to Biden as her trial begins
WNBA star Brittney Griner has gone on trial in a Russian court on charges of possessing cannabis oil. Griner was arrested in February at a Moscow airport while traveling to play for a Russian team.
Brittney Griner's detention in Russia extended for third time
U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner will remain in Russian custody through at least July 2 after her detention was extended for a third time.
WNBA to honor Brittney Griner with league-wide floor decals
Russian authorities said a search of Brittney Griner's luggage revealed vape cartridges that allegedly contained oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. She has a hearing set for May 19.