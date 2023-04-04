Trump mugshot: Shirts for sale with fake mugshot of Trump on his online store
Through Trump's campaign website, people can buy a shirt with a fake mugshot of the former president printed on it
Stormy Daniels must pay nearly $122,000 in Trump legal bills
Stormy Daniels must pay nearly $122,000 of Donald Trump's legal fees that were racked up in connection with the porn actor's failed defamation lawsuit, an appeals court ruled Tuesday.
Trump charged with falsifying records. What is that?
Trump pleaded not guilty to more than 30 counts of felonious falsifying business records Tuesday. If convicted, he faces up to more than a year behind bars.
Donald Trump spared mug shot, handcuffs after turning himself in on felony charges
The former president was informed he has been charged with 34 felony counts for falsifying business records in the first degree. Trump pleaded not guilty.
Donald Trump turns himself in: The day in photos
Trump described the experience as “SURREAL" as he traveled from Trump Tower to a lower Manhattan courtroom for the arraignment hearing.