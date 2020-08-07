University of Houston to allow 25 percent capacity at TDECU Stadium in the fall

article

The University of Houston has announced they will be allowing 25 percent capacity at TDECU stadium for the upcoming 2020 season.



According to a release, by having a reduced capacity model, that will allow the appropriate social distancing during games in the fall.



The university also stated there will be enhanced gameday safety protocols during the season. Those protocols include entering at designated gates to provide a more efficient and convenient entry process, wearing a proper face covering at all times throughout an event at the stadium, excluding while eating or drinking, and more “cashless” options will be available at concession and merchandise stands as well as in-seat food and beverage services.



“To ensure a safe environment for our season-ticket holders, students and fans we have made the decision to further reduce capacity for the upcoming football season,” Vice President for Athletics Chris Pezman said in a release. “We will continue to consult with our university administration along with state and local health officials to make any necessary changes to our protocols, if needed.”

The University of Houston Athletic Department said they will announce additional details of their new enhanced gameday procedures as the start of the 2020 season approaches.