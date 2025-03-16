Coogs in March Madness: UH men takes No.1 seed in Midwest region of the NCAA tournament
HOUSTON - WHOOOOOOOOOOSE HOUSE!?!?
The University of Houston has clinched the No. 1 seed for the Midwest region of the NCAA tournament.
UH in March Madness
What we know:
The Coogs basketball team will play against the No. 16 seed in the region, Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville.
Round 1 for Houston happens this upcoming Thursday, March 20, at Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. The winning team moves on to Round 2 on Saturday, March 22, at Intrust Arena.
This year marks UH men basketball's seventh straight invitation to the NCAA Tournament, and their third consecutive year to be invited as a No. 1 seed.
Coogs win Big 12
The backstory:
UH men's basketball learned about their spot in the March Madness bracket just one day after taking the title in the Big 12 tournament.
The Coogs won against Arizona 72-64.
The Source: Information in this article is provided by NCAA, University of Houston news releases, and previous FOX 26 reporting.