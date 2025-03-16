Expand / Collapse search

Coogs in March Madness: UH men takes No.1 seed in Midwest region of the NCAA tournament

Published  March 16, 2025 6:01pm CDT
University of Houston
The Brief

    • UH men's basketball takes the No. 1 seed in the Midwest region of the NCAA tournament.
    • The team takes on SIU Edwardsville on Thursday in Kansas.
    • The winning team moves on to the second round on Saturday, which will also be played in Kansas.
    • The Coogs are fresh out of their first Big 12 championship victory.
    • The team clinched the top seed for the South region in 2024.

HOUSTON - WHOOOOOOOOOOSE HOUSE!?!?

The University of Houston has clinched the No. 1 seed for the Midwest region of the NCAA tournament.

UH in March Madness

What we know:

The Coogs basketball team will play against the No. 16 seed in the region, Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville.

Round 1 for Houston happens this upcoming Thursday, March 20, at Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. The winning team moves on to Round 2 on Saturday, March 22, at Intrust Arena.

This year marks UH men basketball's seventh straight invitation to the NCAA Tournament, and their third consecutive year to be invited as a No. 1 seed.

 

Coogs win Big 12

The backstory:

UH men's basketball learned about their spot in the March Madness bracket just one day after taking the title in the Big 12 tournament. 

The Coogs won against Arizona 72-64.

The Source: Information in this article is provided by NCAA, University of Houston news releases, and previous FOX 26 reporting.

