Coogs in March Madness: UH men takes No.1 seed in Midwest region of the NCAA tournament

The Brief UH men's basketball takes the No. 1 seed in the Midwest region of the NCAA tournament. The team takes on SIU Edwardsville on Thursday in Kansas. The winning team moves on to the second round on Saturday, which will also be played in Kansas. The Coogs are fresh out of their first Big 12 championship victory. The team clinched the top seed for the South region in 2024.



WHOOOOOOOOOOSE HOUSE!?!?

UH in March Madness

What we know:

The Coogs basketball team will play against the No. 16 seed in the region, Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville.

Round 1 for Houston happens this upcoming Thursday, March 20, at Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. The winning team moves on to Round 2 on Saturday, March 22, at Intrust Arena.

This year marks UH men basketball's seventh straight invitation to the NCAA Tournament, and their third consecutive year to be invited as a No. 1 seed.

Coogs win Big 12

The backstory:

UH men's basketball learned about their spot in the March Madness bracket just one day after taking the title in the Big 12 tournament.

The Coogs won against Arizona 72-64.