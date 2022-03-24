UH faces Arizona in Sweet 16; get your work excuse letter

article

Tonight we find out if the Coogs will make the Final Four again.

No. 5 seed Houston is down I-10 in San Antonio facing top seed Arizona in the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16.

The University of Houston put out an excuse from work letter for fans who want to watch tonight's game, signed by the school mascot as ‘Dr. Shasta.’

"Based on their symptoms of bleeding Cougar red and involuntarily asking "whose house?" throughout the day, I recommend that they travel to the AT&T Center in San Antonio to cheer on the University of Houston Men's Basketball Team as they face the University of Arizona in the Sweet 16," the letter reads. "Should they be unable to travel, it's important that they are well-rested to cheer the team on from the TV."

This is the third consecutive time the Coogs make it to the Sweet 16. Houston, which leads all Division I teams in field-goal percentage defense, has been advancing through March Madness despite a plight of injuries.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats, who lead the tournament with 19.8 assists per game, clawed their way out of the second round after going overtime against TCU.

If you can't make it to the city of the Alamo, you can watch what's sure to be a good match up on TBS. Tip-off is at 8:59 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.