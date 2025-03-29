Houston in March Madness: Elite 8 tipoff time, where to stream, watch party, and more

The Brief Houston won against Purdue on Friday night. The Coogs go against Tennessee on Sunday at 1:20 p.m. CST. Catch FOX 26's pregame coverage before and after the game. A free watch party will be held at Avenida Houston.



WHOOOOOOOOOSE HOOOOOUUUUUUUUSE??!?!?!

What we know:

The UH Coogs scored a last-second layup to beat Purdue 62-60 on Friday.

Milos Uzan, Joseph Tugler, and the rest of the team are now prepping for the Elite Eight in Indianapolis.

Here are the main things to know before tipoff on Sunday.

Who and where is Houston playing in Elite 8?

It'll be a battle between the top two seeds in the NCAA's Midwest Tournament.

The Houston Cougars (#1) will go against the Tennessee Volunteers. Tennessee won against Kentucky on Friday (78-65).

They'll be at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

When is tipoff time?

The game starts at 1:20 p.m. Central Standard Time.

Where can I stream the Houston Elite 8 game?

You can watch the game on the March Madness website, YouTube TV, Paramount+, Max and more. Some streaming options offer free trials for new subscribers.

Be sure to check out FOX 26's pre- and post-game coverage. Our preview coverage starts at 12:30 p.m.

After the game, catch the Houston-Tennessee press conference on the March Madness YouTube channel.

What's next for the winning team?

The winning Elite 8 teams move on to the Final Four games set for Saturday, April 5, and Monday, April 7.

Houston or Tennessee will go against the winner of Florida vs. Texas Tech game.

Free watch party

A free watch party will be held at The Plaza at Avenida Houston. It'll open to the public at noon.

The Plaza is between the George R. Brown Convention Center and Discovery Green Park.

Parking garages are at each end of the Convention Center. See the map here.