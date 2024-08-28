Texans Quarterback C.J Stroud to be featured as cover athlete for NFL PRO ERA alongside Micah Parsons

The Brief C.J. Stroud is the new cover athlete for NFL PRO ERA's upcoming 2025 edition. The game update introduces the ability to play as both quarterbacks and linebackers, enhancing the VR football experience. The company says there is smarter AI to improve defensive gameplay and expand customization options in the latest version of NFL PRO ERA.



C.J. Stroud is set to be the featured cover athlete for the latest edition of NFL PRO ERA, a virtual reality football game developed by StatusPRO, Inc. The 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, C.J. Stroud will be featured as the cover athlete, alongside Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Photo: NFL PRO ERA)

Stroud, who made a significant impact as the Houston Texans' quarterback last season, expressed his enthusiasm about being featured in the game. "It’s an honor to be one of the featured athletes of an incredible game that mirrors playing quarterback in real life," said Stroud. "I love what the team is doing at StatusPRO, and once we started conversing, I knew I wanted to be involved with NFL PRO ERA and the vision they have to be the best VR game."

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 13: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans reacts as he takes the field prior to an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Houston Texans and the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Houston, Texas. ( Expand

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

The NFL PRO ERA vision is back with some major updates. The 2025 edition of NFL PRO ERA will transition to a live service model and include significant updates. Players will now be able to control both offensive and defensive positions. This year’s game expansion allows users to lead teams as quarterbacks and play as linebackers, providing opportunities to rush the quarterback, record sacks, make tackles, and intercept passes

The update includes smarter AI, new defensive gameplay, and expanded customization options such as custom gear and stadiums. The game will offer a more immersive and intuitive experience with improved team play styles and real-time feedback.

"We want to provide our loyal fans and gamers with something new and revolutionary in our next version of NFL PRO ERA. By adding defense to the game, we aim to bring something unique to the VR gaming world," said Victor Lugo, StatusPRO’s new chief product officer. "It was important for users to feel like real leaders of their team on both sides of the ball. Being one of the first VR games to have a realistic defensive experience, we made sure that fans have the true feeling of being the defensive anchor when they are on the field."

StatusPRO, founded by former football players Troy Jones and Andrew "Hawk" Hawkins, has recently secured $20 million in Series A funding and was named to the Disney Accelerator Program. This growth underscores the company’s commitment to advancing VR sports gaming.