Texans acquire WR Brandin Cooks from LA Rams

article

Just weeks after trading away all-pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins, the Houston Texans have added to their receiving corps, acquiring wide reciever Brandin Cooks from the Los Angeles Rams, in exchange for a second-round draft pick (#57 overall).

Houston will also receive a 2022 fourth-round pick in the deal.

Cooks, 26, caught 42 passes for 583 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games last season. From 2015-2018, he posted four straight 1,000-yard campaigns, while playing for the Saints, Patriots, and Rams.

MORE HOUSTON TEXANS NEWS

A first-round draft pick in 2014, Cooks has 36 career touchdowns. He now joins a Houston receiving group that includes Will Fuller V, Kenny Stills, DeAndre Carter, and recently-signed free agent Randall Cobb.

The Texans will still have at least one pick in the second round – 40th overall – which they received from the Arizona Cardinals in the Hopkins trade.

