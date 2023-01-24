Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from TUE 2:07 PM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Harris County
15
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until TUE 2:00 PM CST, Fort Bend County, Harris County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 1:04 PM CST until TUE 3:00 PM CST, Austin County, Fort Bend County, Waller County, Wharton County
Tornado Watch
from TUE 10:51 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Calhoun County
Tornado Watch
from TUE 10:49 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Austin County, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County, Harris County, Jackson County, Liberty County, Matagorda County, Waller County, Wharton County
Beach Hazard Statement
until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Galveston Island
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST, Cherokee County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 8:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 1:34 PM CST until TUE 3:00 PM CST, Montgomery County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 12:56 PM CST until TUE 3:00 PM CST, Harris County, Montgomery County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 12:26 PM CST until TUE 2:30 PM CST, Fort Bend County, Harris County, Montgomery County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 1:15 PM CST until TUE 3:15 PM CST, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Matagorda County, Wharton County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 12:11 PM CST until TUE 2:15 PM CST, Austin County, Fort Bend County, Harris County, Waller County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 12:53 PM CST until TUE 2:45 PM CST, Austin County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Jackson County, Waller County, Wharton County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 2:30 PM CST, Fort Bend County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Matagorda County, Wharton County

Super Bowl pregame lineup; Chris Stapleton singing the National Anthem

By
Published 
Super Bowl
FOX 26 Houston

Glendale, Ariz. - The pregame entertainment lineup for the Super Bowl LVII in Arizona was announced. The game will be played at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, February 12, and will be broadcast on FOX.

Acclaimed musician and songwriter Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem. An 8x Grammy, 15x CMA, and 10x ACM Award-winner, Stapleton is one of the country's most respected and beloved musicians.

Twelve-time Grammy Award-winning recording artist, songwriter, and producer, Babyface will sing "America the Beautiful." Babyface has produced and written 125 Top 10 hits, 44 No. 1 R&B hits, and 16 No. 1 pop hits.

Emmy-award-winning actress, Sheryl Lee Ralph, will sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing." Ralph is also a Golden Globe nominee, Critics Choice Winner, Tony Award nominee, NAACP Image Award nominee, and Independent Spirit Award winner. Sheryl can currently be seen starring in the smash hit, comedy series "Abbott Elementary." Sheryl Lee Ralph has become a staple in the entertainment industry, with an acclaimed career spanning over three decades.

On behalf of the National Association of the Deaf (NAD), renowned actor and Arizona native Troy Kotsur will perform the national anthem in American Sign Language (ASL). For his acclaimed work in the movie CODA, Kotsur became only the second Deaf person ever to win an Oscar, in the category of Best Supporting Actor. Colin Denny, a Deaf Native American, will sing "America the Beautiful," and is a proud member of the Navajo Nation in Arizona. Deaf performer Justina Miles will sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing" and also provide the ASL rendition of the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.

How donating blood could win you a trip to Super Bowl LVII

To commemorate 50 years of women flying in the U.S. Navy, the service will conduct a flyover of State Farm Stadium during the national anthem with women aviators as part of the formation. The formation will be composed of an F-35C Lightning II from the "Argonauts" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147, two F/A-18F Super Hornets from the "Flying Eagles" of VFA-122, and an EA-18G Growler from the "Vikings" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129.

The NFL previously announced that international icon Rihanna will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show which will be produced by DPS with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins serving as executive producers, and Hamish Hamilton serving as director.