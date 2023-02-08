Super Bowl LVII: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks in downtown Phoenix

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell held a Super Bowl LVII news conference Wednesday in downtown Phoenix days before the big game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

When speaking on league-wide topics, Goodell acknowledged the rise of concussions but said that injuries league-wide were down 6% this season. The commissioner also praised the current state of officiating in the NFL.

Goodell also spoke on the Damar Hamlin incident. The Buffalo Bills safety went into cardiac arrested following a hit in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"The thing that I'm most proud about in that case was all the work that went into it prior to that happening," Goodell said. "We have 30 medical professionals on the sidelines, we practice and rehearse the actual drills for that exact type of circumstance. We have the best of the best on the field."

Donna Kelce, the mother of Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, also made an appearance at the news conference.

"My mom reminds me of you," Goodell of Donna Kelce.

The NFL commissioner also praised Phoenix for hosting this year's Super Bowl.

"This community has opened their arms, this is a wonderful community, it's a diverse community. The Indigenous communities here, we're so proud to partner with them," he said.

Kickoff for Super Bowl LVII is set for 6:30 p.m. EST on Feb. 12. The game is being broadcast live exclusively on FOX.

