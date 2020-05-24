Sunday sports round-up, NASCAR takes the lead

(AP) -- NASCAR has the auto racing spotlight to itself Sunday, on a day that usually begins with the Monaco Grand Prix, followed by the Indianapolis 500 and capped off with NASCAR's longest race of the year. With the Monaco Grand Prix canceled and the Indy 500 postponed until August, it just the Coca-Cola 600 this year.

It's the 61st running of the grueling 600-mile race around Charlotte Motor Speedway, which serves as a Memorial Day tribute, with fallen heroes honored on each car.

In other developments related to the coronavirus pandemic:

-- Live golf will be on TV for a second straight Sunday, weather permitting. Rain has been pounding the Medalist Golf Club in Hobe, Florida. Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning are set to take on Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in a made-for-TV event that's being billed as "The Match: Champions for Charity." The purpose is to raise $10 million for COVID-19 relief efforts while also providing entertainment.

-- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says teams in his state can return to their facilities for training after a pause of more than two months. The Democratic governor said during a news conference that "starting today, all the New York professional sports leagues will be able to begin training camps." The New York City area was one of the hardest-hit parts of the U.S. by the coronavirus pandemic, but COVID-19 deaths and new infections in the state have been trending downward. Major League Baseball, the NBA and the NHL are discussing the resumption of their seasons with their players' unions.

-- The NBA is in talks with The Walt Disney Company on a single-site scenario for a resumption of play in Central Florida in late July. It's the clearest sign yet that the NBA believes the season can continue amid the coronavirus pandemic. The National Basketball Players Association is also part of the talks with Disney. Games would be held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, a massive campus on the Disney property near Orlando. NBA spokesman Mike Bass said the conversations were still "exploratory," and that the site would be used for practices and housing as well. Space won't be an issue, even if Major League Soccer -- which is also in talks to resume its season at Disney -- is there at the same time as the NBA. The entire Disney complex is roughly 40 square miles, with nearly 24,000 hotel rooms owned or operated by Disney.

-- Canada's NHL teams have offered season ticket-holders rebate or refund options in acknowledgment that no more 2019-20 regular-season games will be played in front of fans in their respective buildings. The Canadian Press says all seven teams contacted their season ticket bases last week with options and/or deadlines to make a decision.

-- The Washington Nationals have changed their plans for a virtual World Series ring ceremony after players decided they would rather wait until they could reunite in person to receive their new jewelry. The Nationals previously announced they were going to give out the rings during a show broadcast on television and online. They still plan to unveil the design of the ring Sunday to mark the anniversary of the start of their turnaround from a 19-31 record to World Series champs.

-- The Alaska Baseball League has canceled its summer season, which was scheduled to begin on June 29. The five-team league is made up of college players from mostly the Lower 48 states but also from places as far away as Taiwan. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, travel and housing would have been a logistical challenge during the seven weeks of play.

-- Eleven of China's professional soccer teams have been disqualified for failing to pay wages and for five teams closing shop on their own terms. The 11 include Chinese Super League side, Tianjin Tianhai. Low attendance and gaudy contracts for overseas signings were already weighing heavily on the industry, even before the outbreak forced it into total shutdown.

-- A Bournemouth soccer club player in England is one of two positive tests for COVID-19 to emerge from the Premier League's second round of testing. The club says "medical confidentiality means the player's name will not be disclosed." The team says the player will self-isolate for seven days before being tested again at a later date. The league tested 996 players and club staff on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.

-- English soccer's Hull has announced it is the League Championship club with two personnel who have tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 1,014 players and staff from all 24 clubs in England's second tier were tested for the coronavirus over the last 72 hours and the results reflect an almost identical ratio of positive results to that found in the Premier League's second wave of testing. It had been announced that the two individuals were from the same club, without naming Hull.

-- The Czech soccer league has restarted under strict conditions. Teplice beat visiting Liberec 2-0 without spectators in the first match in the First League in 73 days. Six rounds of games in the regular season and the playoffs remain in the league, which is scheduled to be completed by July 15.

-- Jockeys and stall handlers in Britain will be required to wear masks when horse racing hopes to resume next month. The British Horseracing Authority is hoping to get government approval to return on June 1 for the first time since March.

-- Fired NASCAR star Kyle Larson won the World of Outlaws race Saturday night in Pevley, Missouri, a day after finishing second behind brother-in-law Brad Sweet in the first Sprint Cup event with live fans in the dirt series' return from a coronavirus pandemic suspension. With attendance limited and other safety measures in place at Federated Auto Parts I-55 Raceway, Larson edged Brent Marks by 0.794 seconds -- with Sweet third in the 40-lap feature on the one-third mile oval. Larson has returned to dirt racing after losing his NASCAR Cup ride with Chip Ganassi Racing for using a racial slur during an online race.



