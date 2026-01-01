At least 10 New Year fires under investigation in Montgomery County

The Brief The Montgomery County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating 10 residential fires. Firefighters also had to put out vehicles that caught fire because of fireworks. The fire marshal's office shared tips on how to fully put out fireworks after they're used.



Montgomery County firefighters were busy for the first day of 2026 after putting out at least 10 fires overnight.

Montgomery County New Year fires

What we know:

The fire marshal's office confirmed fires at 10 homes overnight.

(Photo credit: The Woodlands Fire Department)

The Woodlands Fire Department shared photos of one of the damaged homes, saying the fire was likely started because of fireworks.

East Montgomery County fire crews got their first call of the year at 12:06 a.m., then dealt with three others. Before midnight, other firefighters in the county responded to fires at three houses and three apartment complexes.

Montgomery County firefighters put out car fire allegedly started by used fireworks (Photo credit: Montgomery County Fire Marshal's Office)

Crews on the north side of Montgomery County had to put out a truck that caught fire. Officials say the fire started after used fireworks were placed in the vehicle.

According to the fire marshal's office, that firework-related car fire was one of several from overnight.

What we don't know:

The residential fires are not confirmed to have been caused by fireworks. The causes are under investigation.

How to thoroughly put out fireworks

What you can do:

The Montgomery County Fire Marshal's Office has tips to make sure your used fireworks are safely thrown away.

Don’t gather leftover fireworks right away. Let them fully burn out and sit for several hours. Once they’ve been left out, place them in something wet or damp to make sure any remaining embers completely die out. Soak fireworks completely in water before throwing them away.

Officials say never relight fireworks, and don’t dispose of debris near your home or any structures, because even small embers can spark another fire.