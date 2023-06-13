Expand / Collapse search

C.J. Stroud impresses in Texans' Minicamp debut under Coach Ryans

By Sal Maneen
Rookie Sensation C.J. Stroud Shines in Houston Texans' Minicamp Debut under Coach DeMeco Ryans

The rookie out of Ohio State spent nearly all of Tuesday’s session working with the first-team offense and continues to draw praise from his coaches and teammates

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans wrapped up their first day of mandatory minicamp Tuesday – the first under new head coach DeMeco Ryans. 

Much of the focus of the new-look Texans was on quarterback C.J. Stroud, the second overall pick in the draft. 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 20: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans poses for a portrait during the NFLPA Rookie Premiere on May 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

The rookie out of Ohio State spent nearly all of Tuesday’s session working with the first-team offense and continues to draw praise from his coaches and teammates.