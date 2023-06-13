Rookie Sensation C.J. Stroud Shines in Houston Texans' Minicamp Debut under Coach DeMeco Ryans

The Houston Texans wrapped up their first day of mandatory minicamp Tuesday – the first under new head coach DeMeco Ryans.

Much of the focus of the new-look Texans was on quarterback C.J. Stroud, the second overall pick in the draft.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 20: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans poses for a portrait during the NFLPA Rookie Premiere on May 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

The rookie out of Ohio State spent nearly all of Tuesday’s session working with the first-team offense and continues to draw praise from his coaches and teammates.