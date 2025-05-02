Rockets force game 7 against Warriors with clutch performance in San Francisco

article

The Brief Clutch Victory: The Houston Rockets defeated the Golden State Warriors in a tense game at the Chase Center, forcing a decisive Game 7 in their playoff series. VanVleet's Leadership: Fred VanVleet led the Rockets with 27 points, including six three-pointers, playing a key role in the team's fourth-quarter takeover. Game 7 Anticipation: The upcoming Game 7 at the Toyota Center marks the first such event in Houston since 2018, with fans eagerly awaiting the high-stakes matchup.



The Houston Rockets, living up to their "Clutch City" moniker, secured a crucial victory against the Golden State Warriors, forcing a decisive Game 7 in their playoff series. In a nail-biting contest at the Chase Center, the Rockets emerged victorious, taking control in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - MAY 2: Fred VanVleet #5 of the Houston Rockets shoots the ball during the game against the Golden State Warriors during Round 1 Game 6 of the 2025 NBA Playoffs on May 2, 2025 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO U Expand

VanVleet's Stellar Performance

By the numbers:

Fred VanVleet led the charge for Houston, scoring 29 points and showcasing his sharpshooting skills by hitting 6-of-9 from beyond the arc. His performance was instrumental in the Rockets' triumph, as they battled to keep their postseason hopes alive.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 02: Jimmy Butler III #10 of the Golden State Warriors battles for the ball against Amen Thompson #1 of the Houston Rockets during the fourth quarter in Game Six of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Cha Expand

A Tightly Contested Battle

The game remained tightly contested throughout, with both teams exchanging leads and momentum. However, the Rockets' resilience and determination shone through in the final quarter, allowing them to pull ahead and secure the victory.

Setting the Stage for Game 7

The final score was 115-107, setting the stage for a thrilling Game 7 at the Toyota Center in Houston. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Sunday night, marking the first Game 7 in Houston since their infamous loss to the Warriors in the 2018 Western Conference Finals.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

As the Rockets prepare to host the Warriors, fans are eagerly anticipating a high-stakes showdown that will determine which team advances in the playoffs. With their backs against the wall, Houston will look to capitalize on their home-court advantage and continue their quest for postseason glory.