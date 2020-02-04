Rockets deal away Capela and Green in 4-team trade

article

The Houston Rockets gave up key pieces of their lineup as part of a four-team trade deal.

FOX 26's Mark Berman reports Center Clint Capela has been sent to the Atlanta Hawk and Gerald Green has been traded to the Denver Nuggets.

The Rockets get Robert Covington and Jordan Bell from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Houston Rockets are currently ranked fifth in the NBA's western conference with a record of 32-18.

