NBA Draft 2023: Houston Rockets select Cam Whitmore with 20th overall pick

With the 20th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the Houston Rockets selected forward Cam Whitmore out of Villanova.

The 6’7", 232-lb. Whitmore averaged 12.5 points and 5.3 rebounds in his lone season of college basketball, while shooting better than 34% from three-point range. He was named Big East Conference Freshman of the Year.

Whitmore’s athleticism and size allow him to excel in transition and as a slasher. He is also a tenacious defender, with the ability to guard multiple positions – something that should translate well under new Rockets head coach Ime Udoka.

Whitmore is also one of the youngest players in the draft, not turning 19-years-old until July 8. If he can continue to improve as a shooter, his NBA-ready frame could make him a key part of the new-look Rockets.