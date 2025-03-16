March Madness 2025: What to know about Houston's opponent, SIU-Edwardsville

The Brief The Houston Cougars have earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. They are the top seed in the Midwest Region. Houston will play Southern Illinois University Edwardsville on Thursday.



The Houston Cougars have earned a No. 1 seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

The news comes as no surprise to the Cougars, who finished the season with a 30-4 record and a Big 12 title under their belt.

Houston has won 26 of its last 27 games after a slow start to the year.

The Coogs have made the Big Dance every year since the 2017-2018 season.

What's next:

They will play the 16th-seeded Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Cougars in Wichita, Kansas on Thursday. The time of the game has yet to be determined.

SIU-Edwardsville has a 22-11 record on the season. The Cougars defeated Southeast Missouri 69-48 to win the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament and made their first-ever trip to the Big Dance.

SIUE only played two high-major teams this year and lost them both: 90-58 to Illinois and 80-61 to Indiana.

SIU-Edwardsville has been led by its defense this season, holding opponents to 47% from two this season and has decent size for a mid-major.

SIUE's basketball program was created in 1967 and made the move to Division I in 2008.

The winner of Houston-SIU-Edwardsville will play the winner of No. 8 Gonzaga vs. No. 9 Georgia.

