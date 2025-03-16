March Madness 2025: What to know about Houston's opponent, SIU-Edwardsville
HOUSTON - The Houston Cougars have earned a No. 1 seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
The news comes as no surprise to the Cougars, who finished the season with a 30-4 record and a Big 12 title under their belt.
Houston has won 26 of its last 27 games after a slow start to the year.
The Coogs have made the Big Dance every year since the 2017-2018 season.
No. 1 Houston vs. No. 16 SIU-Edwardsville
KANSAS CITY, MO - MARCH 15: Houston Cougars guard Emanuel Sharp (21) holds up the Most Outstanding Player belt after winning the Big 12 tournament final between the Arizona Wildcats and Houston Cougars on March 15, 2025 at T-Mobile Center in Kansas C
What's next:
They will play the 16th-seeded Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Cougars in Wichita, Kansas on Thursday. The time of the game has yet to be determined.
SIU-Edwardsville has a 22-11 record on the season. The Cougars defeated Southeast Missouri 69-48 to win the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament and made their first-ever trip to the Big Dance.
SIUE only played two high-major teams this year and lost them both: 90-58 to Illinois and 80-61 to Indiana.
SIU-Edwardsville has been led by its defense this season, holding opponents to 47% from two this season and has decent size for a mid-major.
SIUE's basketball program was created in 1967 and made the move to Division I in 2008.
EVANSVILLE, IN - MARCH 08: SIU-Edwardsville Cougars Guard Ray'Sean Taylor (3) dribbles during the Ohio Valley Tournament Championship basketball game between the Southeast Missouri Hawks and the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars on March 8, 2025, at the Ford
The winner of Houston-SIU-Edwardsville will play the winner of No. 8 Gonzaga vs. No. 9 Georgia.
Men’s Midwest Region
- No. 1 Houston vs. No. 16 SIU Edwardsville
- No. 8 Gonzaga vs. No. 9 Georgia
- No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 12 McNeese State
- No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 13 High Point
- No. 6 Illinois vs. No. 11 Texas/ Xavier
- No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 14 Troy
- No. 7 UCLA vs. No. 10 Utah State
- No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 15 Wofford
Men’s East Region
- No. 1 Duke vs. No. 16 American/Mount St. Mary’s
- No. 8 Mississippi State vs. No. 9 Baylor
- No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 12 Liberty
- No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 13 Akron
- No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 Virginia Commonwealth
- No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 14 Montana
- No. 7 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 10 Vanderbilt
- No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 15 Robert Morris
Men’s South Region
- No. 1 Auburn vs. No. 16 Alabama State/Saint Francis
- No. 8 Louisville vs. No. 9 Crieghton
- No. 5 Michigan vs. No. 12 UC San Diego
- No. 4 Texas A&M vs. No. 13 Yale
- No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 11 San Diego St/North Carolina
- No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 14 Lipscomb
- No. 7 Marquette vs. No. 10 New Mexico
- No. 2 Michigan State vs. No. 15 Bryant
Men’s West Region
- No. 1 Florida vs. No. 16 Norfolk State
- No. 8 UConn vs. No. 9 Oklahoma
- No. 5 Memphis vs. No. 12 Colorado State
- No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 13 Grand Canyon
- No. 6 Missouri vs. No. 11 Drake
- No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 UNC-Wilmington
- No. 7 Kansas vs. No. 10 Arkansas
- No. 2 St. John’s vs. No. 15 Omaha
The Source: Information in this article comes from the NCAA.