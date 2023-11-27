Rival to the PGA, LIV Golf is making a stop in Houston on their 2024 tour.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

As momentum builds following the completion of LIV Golf’s first full season, the league announced its global 2024 regular season schedule with the tour making a stop in Houston June 7-9.

DORAL, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 22: Signage is displayed during Day Three of the LIV Golf Invitational - Miami Team Championship at Trump National Doral Miami on October 22, 2023 in Doral, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

The Golf Club of Houston will host LIV Golf’s first tournament in the state of Texas with many of the sport’s biggest names including 2023 Individual Champion Talor Gooch (RangeGoats GC), 2020 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau (2023 Team Champions Crushers GC), 2022 Open Champion Cameron Smith (Ripper GC), five-time major champion Brooks Koepka (Smash GC), six-time major winner and World Golf Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson (HyFlyers GC), two-time major winners Dustin Johnson (4Aces GC), Bubba Watson (RangeGoats GC) and Martin Kaymer (Cleeks GC), and many more.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

The Houston event in June will be a week before the U.S. Open at Pinehurst.

There is a looming merger between PGA and LIV Golf.