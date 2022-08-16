Little Leaguer severely hurt after falling out of bunk bed while away at World Series

article

A player in the Little League World Series is now recovering after the team said he fell from a bunk bed.

According to FOX 13, the Snow Canyon Little League coach said 12-year-old Easton Oliverson suffered a serious head injury while sleeping at the barracks at Williamsport, Pennsylvania, where the tournament is currently being held.

Oliverson was airlifted to a nearby hospital where he underwent surgery and was labeled in critical condition.

St. George News reported Easton suffered fractures to his skull and cheekbone with bleeding between the inside of his skull and the outer covering of the brain.

Easton’s family told local news outlets he underwent successful surgery and is recovering.

"He went through pretty traumatic surgery to get to where he’s at, but the doctors are all really positive," Spencer Beck, Oliverson’s uncle, told the Salt Lake Tribune. "All of the steps moving forward have been good so far."

The Utah-based team is scheduled to play in the tournament Friday.

"Terrible news. Our prayers are with this player, family and team today," Governor Spencer Cox tweeted on Monday.

According to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, an average of 36,000 bunk bed-related injuries occur every year to children in the U.S.

The hospital says safety tips include installing guardrails and making sure children younger than 6 do not sleep on the top bunk.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.






