Legendary Prairie View A&M Track and Field Coach Barbara Jacket passes away

As FOX 26 Sports reported late Thursday night on Twitter legendary Prairie View A&M Track and Field Coach Barbara Jacket, who was with the school from 1966 to 1991, passed away Thursday at the age of 87.



According to her niece, Carlotta Allen, it was from dementia and complications with COVID.



It would take a week to go over all of Barbara's accomplishments which at the top of the list includes being the head coach of the U.S. Women's track team for the 1992 Olympics when they had their most success at that time since 1956. She was the second African-American female to be a head coach for the U.S. Olympic Team.

At Prairie View, Barbara won 23 SWAC titles, was named SWAC coach of the year 23 times, coached 57 All-Americans, won eight NAIA outdoor titles and two indoor.



Barbara was named to the International Women's Sports Hall of Fame in 1995 and the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2001.