Kevin Durant reportedly signs 2-year extension with Houston Rockets

The Brief Multiple reports say Kevin Durant signed an extension with the Houston Rockets through the 2027-28 season. Durant was traded to Houston in July in exchange for two other players to Phoenix. An ESPN report says the extension's worth about $90 million.



Months after a blockbuster trade to Houston, multiple reports say Kevin Durant has signed a multi-million dollar contract extension with the Rockets.

Reports: Rockets' Kevin Durant signs extension

What we know:

According to reports, 11-time All-NBA honoree Kevin Durant has agreed to a two-year extension with his team.

The forward was just traded to Houston earlier this year. The Rockets and the Phoenix Suns agreed in July to swap Durant for Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks.

Featured article

ESPN cites Durant's business partner Rich Kleiman, who says the extension deal is worth $90 million with a player option for the 2027-28 season.

Durant was reportedly eligible for a maximum $120 million extension over two years, but his decision to come to Houston costed him $30 million. Reports say his decision will give the Rockets flexibility for future deals.

According to the Associated Press, if Durant plays both seasons in the extension deal, the $90 million would add to a total of almost $600 million for him, which could be an NBA record.

What we don't know:

The Rockets have not confirmed any information outside the fact that they signed a contract extension with Durant.