JJ Watt new shoe release inspired by Allen Iverson

JJ Watt is set to release his fourth signature shoe with Reebok this week.

The sneakers pay homage to Allen Iverson's 'The Question' design released in 1996.

The JJ IV

The two have been mutual friends for years, in 2016 Iverson gifted Watt a pair of the shoes and signed them.

Both are well-respected as icons in their respective sports. They were game-changers in the way they approached the game and played it.

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MAY 23: Allen Iverson holds a Reebok Question sneaker at the Wells Fargo Center on May 23, 2012 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Iverson's original Reebok Question re-launches Friday, May 25th for the first time since 1996. (Photo by Expand

The shoes will go on sale starting Wednesday, Sept. with a price tag of $99.99.