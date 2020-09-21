Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Southern Liberty County, Wharton County
Tropical Weather Statement
until MON 6:30 PM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Flash Flood Watch
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Southern Liberty County, Waller County, Wharton County

JJ Watt new shoe release inspired by Allen Iverson

Published 
Sports
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - JJ Watt is set to release his fourth signature shoe with Reebok this week. 

The sneakers pay homage to Allen Iverson's 'The Question' design released in 1996. 

The JJ IV

The two have been mutual friends for years, in 2016 Iverson gifted Watt a pair of the shoes and signed them.

Both are well-respected as icons in their respective sports. They were game-changers in the way they approached the game and played it. 

The shoes will go on sale starting Wednesday, Sept. with a price tag of $99.99.