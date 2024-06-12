NBA icon Jerry West dead at 86

NBA legend Jerry West, the man who inspired the league's logo, passed away at the age of 86, the Los Angeles Clippers announced Wednesday.

West died peacefully at his LA home. West’s wife, Karen, was by his side when he died, the Clippers said.

His legacy spans decades as a player and executive, perhaps best known for his remarkable work with the Lakers.

The West Virginia native played for 14 seasons from 1960-1974 for the Men in Purple and Gold. After he retired as a player, he remained with the franchise for another three decades as a coach, general manager, and other positions in the front office.

Jerry West attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena on April 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Despite the Lakers losing the 1969 NBA Finals to their rivals, the Boston Celtics, West was still awarded Finals MVP.

As a legendary Laker, he won a championship as a player in 1972 and went on to win six more titles with the franchise in an advisory role.

West helped build the "Showtime" dynasty, headlined by stars such as Earvin "Magic" Johnson, James Worthy, and the latter part of Jareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career.

With an impeccable eye for talent, West had a crucial role in selecting Kobe Bryant in the 1996 NBA Draft.

Jerry West, GM, Kobe Bryant and Head Coach Del Harris (Photo by Steve Grayson/WireImage)

As a trailblazing contributor, he won two more championships during his time in the Golden State Warriors' front office. In 2017, at the peak of the Warriors' dynasty, he left the Bay Area to take on a consulting role with the Clippers.

Before returning to California, he worked in the front office for the Memphis Grizzlies.

rry West #44 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles the ball up court against the Baltimore Bullets during an NBA basketball game circa 1972 at the Baltimore Civic Center in Baltimore, Maryland. West played for the Lakers from 1960-74. (Photo by Focus on Expand

Known as "Mr. Clutch," he was a 14-time All-Star, a 12-time All-NBA selection, and was selected as part of the NBA’s 75th anniversary team.

West has been selected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame three times. He was inducted as a player in 1980, as a member of the 1960 U.S. Olympic team, and will be enshrined this fall as a contributor.

West will become the first member of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame to be inducted as both a player and a contributor.

Known as a legend on and off the court, West was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019.

Former President Donald Trump (R) gives the Presidential Medal of Freedom to National Basket Ball Hall of Fame inductee Jerry West during a ceremony in the Oval Office at the White House September 05, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevill Expand

"Jerry West was a basketball genius and a defining figure in our league for more than 60 years. He distinguished himself not only as an NBA champion and an All-Star in all 14 of his playing seasons, but also as a consummate competitor who embraced the biggest moments. He was the league’s first Finals MVP and made rising to the occasion his signature quality, earning him the nickname ‘Mr.Clutch,’" NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in part in a released statement.

The statement continued to read, "Jerry’s four decades with the Lakers also included a successful stint as a head coach and a remarkable run in the front office that cemented his reputation as one of the greatest executives in sports history. He helped build eight championship teams during his tenure in the NBA – a legacy of achievement that mirrors his on-court excellence. And he will be enshrined this October into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as a contributor, becoming the first person ever inducted as both a player and a contributor."

"I valued my friendship with Jerry and the knowledge he shared with me over many years about basketball and life. On behalf of the NBA, we send our deepest condolences to Jerry’s wife, Karen, his family and his many friends in the NBA community," Silver concluded.

One of the last times West was photographed was when Silver announced the Clippers would host the 2026 NBA All-Star Game at their new home, the Intuit Dome in Inglewood.

SUGGESTED: Los Angeles to host 2026 NBA All-Star weekend at Clippers' new arena in Inglewood

Jerry West, an American basketball executive and former player, at the announcement by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Clippers owner Steve Ballmer that the 2026 NBA All-Star Game will be held at the team's new Inglewood arena, the Intuit Dome. (Irf Expand

West is survived by his wife, Karen, and five children.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.