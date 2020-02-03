James Click named Houston Astros new GM

article

The Houston Astros have found their next general manager, hiring James Click as the 13th general manager in Astros franchise history.

The 42-year-old Click succeeds Jeff Luhnow, who was fired in the wake of the sign-stealing scandal last month.

Click comes to Houston from the Tampa Bay Rays, where he most recently served as Vice President of Baseball Operations from 2017-2019. He joined the Rays organization in 2006 as Coordinator of Baseball Operations, before going on to work as the Rays Director of Baseball Research and Development and later Director of Baseball Operations.

“James has had an impressive career,” Astros owner Jim Crane said in a statement announcing the hire. “He is a respected leader who has progressed in this game across all aspects of Baseball Operations and he has built great relationships with both front office and clubhouse personnel. I am thrilled to introduce him as our new General Manager – he is a great addition to the Astros.”

“I am excited to join the Astros family,” said Click in a statement. “The Astros are a progressive and innovative organization with a deeply talented group in the front office. I am grateful to Jim Crane and the Astros for giving me this opportunity to help lead this team to more championships.”

During his tenure in Tampa Bay, the Rays made the playoffs five times – including this past season, where they took the Astros to a decisive Game 5 of the ALDS before losing 6-1.

Click will be introduced in a news conference Tuesday morning at Minute Maid Park.