Illinois stuns Houston 65-55 in Sweet 16, faces Iowa in South Region Final

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The Brief Illinois upsets Houston 65-55 to advance to the Elite Eight after dominant rebounding and a strong second-half surge. Balanced scoring led the Illini, with David Mirkovic and Keaton Wagler both recording double-doubles to stifle the Cougars' offense. Illinois will face Iowa in the South Region final for a high-stakes matchup with a Final Four berth on the line.



No. 3 seed Illinois defeated the No. 2 seed Houston Cougars 65-55 on Thursday night to advance to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament’s South Region.

Illini stifle Cougars to reach Elite Eight

What we know:

In a physical, defensive-minded match-up, Illinois took a narrow 24-22 lead into halftime. The Fighting Illini used a strong second-half push to create separation, building a lead as large as 18 points.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 26: Keaton Wagler #23 of the Illinois Fighting Illini drives toward the basket during the Sweet Sixteen round game of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament held at Toyota Center on March 26, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo b Expand

Illinois controlled the game with its rebounding and interior presence, finishing with a 43-34 edge on the glass and outscoring Houston 24-18 in the paint.

Illinois shot 43% from the field compared to 34% for Houston, which struggled to generate a consistent offense throughout.

Despite Houston’s ability to force turnovers and convert 15 points off them, the Cougars were unable to overcome their shooting struggles and Illinois’ control of the boards.

Second-half surge defines Sweet 16 battle

Dig deeper:

Illinois leaned on a balanced scoring attack to secure the win.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 26: Keaton Wagler #23 of the Illinois Fighting Illini drives to the basket against Kingston Flemings #4 of the Houston Cougars during the second half in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Toyota C Expand

Junior guard Andrej Stojakovic finished with 13 points off the bench, while freshman guard Keaton Wagler added 13 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double. David Mirkovic contributed 14 points and 10 rebounds, anchoring the Illini inside.

Tomislav Ivisic, from Croatia, chipped in nine points, and Illinois received contributions throughout the lineup to maintain control.

For Houston, guard Emanuel Sharp led the team with 17 points, while freshman guard Kingston Flemings added 11. Joseph Tugler and Milos Uzan combined for 12 points, but the Cougars were unable to find a consistent offensive rhythm against Illinois’ defense as they were unable to recover from a second-half run

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 26: The Houston Cougars starters during the Sweet Sixteen round game of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament held at Toyota Center on March 26, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jack Dempsey/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Cougars did not quit

Local perspective:

Houston was held well below its season average as Illinois dictated the tempo.

The game turned early in the second half when Illinois went on a decisive run to extend its lead into double digits. From there, the Illini controlled the pace behind strong rebounding and efficient possessions, preventing Houston from mounting a sustained comeback.

Houston cut the deficit to seven in the final minute, but Illinois responded with key stops and late execution to close out the win.

Illinois faces Iowa

Dig deeper:

With the win, Illinois advances to the Elite Eight and will face Iowa in the South Region final, with a trip to the Final Four on the line.