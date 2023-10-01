Houston Texans vs. Pittsburg Steelers: Live updates, score
HOUSTON - The Houston Texans take on the Pittsburg Steelers in a Week 4 matchup.
Follow along for highlights and score updates.
First Quarter
A touchdown by C.J. Stroud is overturned after review. Then Dameon Pierce runs it into the end zone, but there is penalty. Finally, Stroud passes to Nico Collins for A 2-yard touchdown. The extra point is good. Houston leads 7-0.
A pass by Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is intercepted by Texans' Steven Nelson.
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn kicks a 36-yard field goal. Texans lead 10-0.
Second Quarter
Ka'imi kicks a 38-yard field goal. Houston leads, 13-0.
Ka'imi kicks a 39-yard field goal just before the half. Houston leads 16-0.
Third Quarter
Chris Boswell kicks a 35-yard field goal for the Steelers. Texans still lead 16-3.
Biswell kicks a 23-yard field goal. Texans still lead 16-6.
Fourth Quarter
Devin Singletary passes to Dalton Schultz in the end zone for a Texans touchdown. The extra point is good. Texans lead 23-6.
Stroud passes to Collins, who runs it in for a 52-yard touchdown. The extra point is good. Texans lead 30-6.
Texans win 30-6.