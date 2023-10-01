The Houston Texans take on the Pittsburg Steelers in a Week 4 matchup.

Follow along for highlights and score updates.

First Quarter

A touchdown by C.J. Stroud is overturned after review. Then Dameon Pierce runs it into the end zone, but there is penalty. Finally, Stroud passes to Nico Collins for A 2-yard touchdown. The extra point is good. Houston leads 7-0.

A pass by Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is intercepted by Texans' Steven Nelson.

Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn kicks a 36-yard field goal. Texans lead 10-0.

Second Quarter

Ka'imi kicks a 38-yard field goal. Houston leads, 13-0.

Ka'imi kicks a 39-yard field goal just before the half. Houston leads 16-0.

Third Quarter

Chris Boswell kicks a 35-yard field goal for the Steelers. Texans still lead 16-3.

Biswell kicks a 23-yard field goal. Texans still lead 16-6.

Fourth Quarter

Devin Singletary passes to Dalton Schultz in the end zone for a Texans touchdown. The extra point is good. Texans lead 23-6.

Stroud passes to Collins, who runs it in for a 52-yard touchdown. The extra point is good. Texans lead 30-6.

Texans win 30-6.