The Houston Texans take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in a Week 3 matchup.

First Quarter

Despite a short field after a 3-and-out and a special team penalty, the defense holds the Jags to a field goal opportunity – which they miss.

For just the 3rd time this season the Texans gain a first down via a run. CJ Stroud and Tank Dell continue to impress and connect for 46 yards – the longest play of the season.

Dameon Pierce scores a Texans rushing touchdown after 78 straight possessions without a rushing touchdown. The Texans take their first lead of the season, 7-0.

The Texans O-line was keeping CJ Stroud clean until the third drive. The Jags get their first hits on Stroud on back-to-back plays to force a punt.

First quarter ends, 7-0.

Second Quarter

Texans Will Anderson Jr. blocks the Jags' field goal attempt.

Stroud passes to Jordan in the end zone for the touchdown. Extra point is good. Texans take 14-0 lead.

A fight breaks out in the stands.

Jags fumble recovered by Texans.

Ka'imi Fairbairn extends the Texans lead with a field goal just before the end of the half. Texans lead 17-0.