Deshaun Watson throws for 312 yards against his old team as the Browns rally past the Texans 27-24

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Deshaun Watson can talk all he wants about how playing the Houston Texans is just another game.

His coach doesn’t quite believe him. Not after Watson’s latest bit of last-minute thievery lifted the Cleveland Browns to a thrilling 27-24 win over the Texans on Sunday.

"I don’t care what he says," coach Todd Monken. "This meant a lot."

And, perhaps more important to Watson, it might also say a lot about a group that’s turning last-minute stunners into a habit.

"Everything is in our hands," Watson said.

Those hands are getting increasingly comfortable when things get tight.

The Browns improved to 6-4 by snapping a two-game losing streak, with all six wins coming by four points or fewer, and all of them featuring go-ahead, fourth-quarter drives by led Watson. Quinshon Judkins capped a rally from an early 17-point deficit when he barreled into the end zone from 5 yards out with 53 seconds remaining.

Browns on win against Texans

What they're saying:

Asked how his team keeps finding ways to win, Monken just shook his head.

"I don’t have the end of the story," the first-year coach said after the Browns improved to 4-0 at home for the first time since 1963. "I just know if our guys keep fighting, keep battling, keep scratching and clawing, they always have a chance."

It helps that Watson has revived his career this season.

Four-plus years after being acquired from Houston in a staggering deal that seemed destined to be among the most franchise-crippling in league history due to Watson’s injuries , ineffective play and off-the-field issues stemming from his time with the Texans, the 31-year-old is playing like the difference-maker the Browns have long needed at the game’s most important position.

Watson passed for 312 yards, rushed for 50 more — including a high-stepping 6-yard touchdown run — and shook off a fourth-quarter interception to send the Browns into their bye week on a high.

Dig deeper:

"This is what I’ve been working on, working for, my whole career," Watson said, later adding, "People create stories and narratives. But my actions speak louder than my words."

Trailing by four with less than two minutes to go, Watson guided the Browns 49 yards in just three plays. An unnecessary roughness penalty on Houston cornerback Kamari Lassiter for hitting a defenseless Tylan Wallace moved the ball 15 yards.

"I don’t know what I’m supposed to do," Lassiter said. "Am I supposed to let him catch it? I’m just trying to rip the ball out of his hands. We play a violent sport."

A 30-yard catch-and-run by tight end Harold Fannin Jr. moved the Browns to the 5, and Judkins did the rest.

C.J. Stroud passed for 211 yards with three touchdowns and an interception for Houston (3-6), which looked unstoppable early and inept late.

Nico Collins caught nine passes for 94 yards and a score for the Texans, who began the season with Super Bowl aspirations but now have little margin for error after another baffling loss.

"We ain’t got no more time," safety Calen Bullock said. "No time and no more excuses. Every game is a playoff game for us."

The other side:

Houston seemed poised to take another step toward digging out of the hole it created with an 0-4 start. The Texans were dominant during the opening 20 minutes.

Playing without edge rusher Danielle Hunter, three-time Pro Bowl guard Wyatt Teller and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., the defense harassed Watson while Stroud led an offense that ripped off big play after big play.

And then it all vanished. The Texans, who racked up 194 yards on their first three drives, managed just 96 the rest of the way.

"They’ve come back on a lot of teams this season and won a lot of games with two-minute drives," Stroud said. "We knew what it was. We were just dead."

Still, Houston appeared in position to pull it out after Stroud hit Dalton Schultz for an 11-yard touchdown with 9:20 to go. Cleveland’s next two drives ended with a punt and a pick by Watson.

But when Houston’s defense — thought to be the team’s biggest strength — needed one more stop, it faltered again.

And the Browns and their quarterback, who may finally be shedding the "embattled" moniker that has followed him since he arrived in Cleveland, delivered again.

The player who seemed to be on the cusp of being run out of town is now a leading candidate for Comeback Player of the Year.

"Even three months ago, people wasn’t even talking about that," Watson said. "Just again, another opportunity for me to prove myself right and prove everybody else wrong. I believe in myself, and I believe in the people around me, and I’m going to continue to do that."

Injuries

Texans: RB Woody Marks ran for 50 yards in little over a half before being placed in the concussion protocol in the third after absorbing a helmet-to-helmet hit.

Brown: DE Derek Barnett left in the first quarter with a hamstring injury.

Up next

Texans: Host Indianapolis on Thursday night.

Browns: Off next week, then welcome Las Vegas on Nov. 29.