Houston Rockets select Amen Thompson with #4 overall pick

With the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the Houston Rockets selected 6’7" guard Amen Thompson.

Arguably the most athletic prospect in the entire draft, the 20-year-old Thompson spent the past two seasons playing in Overtime Elite – a newly-formed league featuring players between the ages of 16-20.

Amen – who’s twin brother, Ausar, played alongside him the past season in OTE – has already shown advanced skills as a passer and playmaker, especially for his size. That should compliment the Rockets backcourt nicely, especially next to third-year guard Jalen Green.

Amen also proved to be one of the top defenders in OTE, displaying both the size and athleticism to guard multiple positions on the floor – something that should translate well under new Rockets head coach Ime Udoka.

While Thompson’s finishing ability and inside scoring should help him early in his NBA career, he will still have to improve is as a perimeter shooter. This past season, he shot just 25% from three-point range.

If Amen does continue to develop and reach his ceiling, many analysts believe he could soon become a franchise star.