Houston Rockets forward Danuel House Jr. leaving NBA campus after violating protocols

Houston Rockets forward Danuel House, Jr. is done for the playoff season after the National Basketball Association determined he violated campus protocols.

In an announcement by the NBA, they concluded that House, Jr. violated campus health and safety protocols after he had a guest in his hotel room over multiple hours on September 8 who was not authorized to be on campus.

The NBA added that no evidence was found that other players or staff had contact with the guest or were involved in this incident.

The NBA said, “Mr. House is leaving the NBA campus and will not participate with the Rockets team in additional games this season.”

