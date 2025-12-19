The Brief Houston Rockets ownership is reportedly in talks to buy and relocate the Connecticut Suns. The report is starting up talks of the Houston Comets' potential return.



Sources with ESPN say the Houston Rockets ownership is in talks to relocate a WNBA team to the Bayou City.

Reports: Rockets looking to buy Suns

What they're saying:

According to ESPN's report, the Rockets are in "substantive talks" with the Connecticut Suns to potentially buy the team and move them to Houston.

The Rockets ownership allegedly raised its offer to a more acceptable amount for the Suns to consider.

ESPN says there is no exclusive agreement, and there is no decision yet about the Suns' future.

What's next:

FOX 26 has reached out to the Rocket's communications team for comment.

Return of the Comets?

Dig deeper:

Multiple reports say Rockets' purchase of the Connecticut Suns would bring back the city's former WNBA team, the Houston Comets.

As ESPN and Sports Illustrated's Lachard Binkley share, the Comets' franchise was a dynasty. They won the first four championships in the WNBA before they were sold to Hilton Koch.

The team was coached by the legendary Van Chancellor, but he left just before the team was sold.

The WNBA eventually took control of the Comets from Koch, then sent players to other teams.