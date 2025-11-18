Houston QB C.J. Stroud out for third straight game due to concussion

The Brief Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud will be out for Thursday's game against the Buffalo Bills. This is the third straight game he is missing after sustaining a concussion. Davis Mills will start for a third week after leading Houston to wins over Jacksonville and Tennessee.



Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud is still recovering from a concussion and will miss a third straight game when the Texans host the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night.

Stroud still in concussion protocol

Stroud returned to practice on Tuesday for the first time since he was injured, but coach DeMeco Ryans said that the short week didn’t leave enough time for him to be ready to play.

The Texans also will be without safety Jalen Pitre, who will miss a third game also after sustaining a concussion in the Nov. 2 loss to the Broncos.

"Both guys are progressing, they’re doing better," Ryans said. "But right now we’ve got a short turnaround with the game on Thursday and just don’t have enough days for those guys to be available."

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 2: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans throws a pass during warm ups prior to an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium on November 2, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Bowles/Getty Images)

The backstory:

Stroud was injured early in the second quarter of the Broncos game. He scrambled for 6 yards and was hit on the shoulder by Kris Abrams-Draine near the end of his slide, and the back of his head violently bounced off the ground.

The concussion to Stroud is his second since entering the NFL in 2023. His first came in December 2023 in a game against the Jets.

Davis Mills starting

Davis Mills will start for a third week after leading Houston to wins over Jacksonville and Tennessee in the last two games to help the Texans (5-5) reach .500 for the first time this season.

Mills is in his fifth season with the Texans and started 26 games combined in his first two seasons before returning to the starting lineup for the first time since 2022 when Stroud was injured.