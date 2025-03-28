Round 2 under lightning delay at Texas Children's Houston Open 

The second round of the Texas Children’s Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course is underway.

Texas Children's Houston Open underway

The four-day event is expected to attract thousands of spectators.

World Ranked Number one golfer; Scottie Scheffler is making a big charge Friday afternoon leading the pack at 10 under as if 12:30 PM CT.

World Ranked Number 2, Rory McIlroy, will tee off at 1:03 PM Central Time.

Play was suspended around 3 PM Central Time due to weather.

You can check the live leader board here.

If you are attending the tournament, which is the second to last event for the Tour Players ahead of the Master’s which gets underway April 13th, read "Know Before You Go" for parking and ticketing information.

What they're saying:

FOX 26 Anchor Caroline Collins spoke with Laurel Batchelder who is now a senior at Cypress Ranch High School and the captain of the Women’s Golf team.

When Laurel was 3-years-old, she had a hard-to-treat tumor in her pelvis and lungs.

She was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma (RMS) which is a rare type of cancer that develops in skeletal muscles, the muscles that are attached to bones. It is the most common soft tissue sarcoma in children and adolescents.

She was treated at Texas Children’s Hospital.

She learned how to play golf when she was cancer-free at age four.

"My parents said I needed to pick a sport, and I’m so glad it was golf," said Laurel.

Even though she experiences some long-term health issues, she never let it hold her back.

"So, I have lymphedema in my leg, but I don’t let that stop me at all."

Dr. Zoann Dreyer is the Director of the Longterm Survivor Program at the Texas Children’s Cancer Center and treated Laurel through her childhood battle with cancer.

"Her therapy was grueling. She had to get very aggressive chemotherapy for 12 weeks first then a bunch of radiation and then a bunch more chemo after that. So together she has developed a lot of chronic inside effects from where her tumor was, surgeries and therapy,’ said Dr. Dreyer.

Laurel plans to go to college and pursuit a career in nursing.

She will also continue her work with her nonprofit organization, Laurel’s Army.

FOX 26 anchor Caroline Collins is at the Houston Open and will bring live coverage on FOX 26 News at 5 and 6.