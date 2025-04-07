LIVE UPDATES: Houston takes on Florida in men's NCAA championship

The Houston Cougars will play the Florida Gators in San Antonio on Monday night with the national title on the line.

Houston (35-4) has never won an NCAA Tournament.

Florida (35-4) are looking to win their first title since winning back-to-back in 2006-2007.

6:57 p.m.

UH star LJ Cryer's mom and brother talk to FOX 26's Anthony Antoine ahead of tonight's game.

6:51 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 07: Head coach Kelvin Sampson of the Houston Cougars walks in during the NCAA Men's Basketball National Championship game at Alamodome on April 07, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Brett Wilhelm/NCAA Photos via Getty I Expand

Coach is in the building!

6:47 p.m.

Former UH star Clyde Drexler is in the house! FOX 26's Anthony Antonie captured video of Drexler at the team's hotel.

6:37 p.m.

Tonight will be Coach Kelvin Sampson's first time coaching a for a national championship.

6:30 p.m.

Our pre-game show is live!

6:25 p.m.

6:24 p.m.

The Coogs have departed their hotel and are heading to the Alamodome.

6:20 p.m.

Phi Slama Jamma's Lynden Rose talks to FOX 26's Anthony Antoine about the game and the importance to the city and school.

March Madness Finals: How to watch Houston vs. Florida

What time is the March Madness Finals?

The game will tipoff at 7:50 p.m. central standard time.

Houston-Florida Odds

By the numbers:

DraftKings Sportsbook has Houston as underdogs in Monday night's game. After the stunning Final Four win over Duke, the Cougars opened as 1-point favorites over the Gators, but the line has moved to favor Florida.

Spread: Florida -1

Moneyline: Houston -105, Florida -115

O/U total: 140.5

Houston Path to the Finals

78-40 win over No. 16 SIU Edwardsville

81-76 win over No. 8 Gonzaga

62-60 win over No. 4 Purdue

69-50 win over No. 2 Tennessee

70-67 win over No. 1 Duke

Florida Path to the Finals

95-69 win over No. 16 Norfolk State

77-75 win over No. 8 UConn

87-71 win over No. 4 Maryland

84-79 win over No. 3 Texas Tech

79-73 win over No. 1 Auburn

