Houston Cougars outlast LSU Tigers in Texas Bowl
HOUSTON - A late-game touchdown wasn't enough to push LSU (7-6) past the University of Houston (10-3) at the Texas Bowl in Houston on Saturday night, with the Cougars pulling out a 38-35 win against the Tigers.
Houston player highlights
Conner Weigman #1 of the Houston Cougars warms up before the game against the Louisiana State Tigers during the Kinder's Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium on December 27, 2025, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Conner Weigman of the Houston Cougars had 236 passing yards as quarterback to score four touchdowns. Weigman led the team in passing yards, and had 27/36 completions.
Dean Connors led Houston in rushing with 126 yards, making 16 carries.
Tanner Koziol led in receiving with 76 yards. He received nine times in total, and made a touchdown just before the half.
LSU player highlights
Michael van Buren Jr. #11 of the Louisiana State Tigers warms up before the game against the Houston Cougars during the Kinder's Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium on December 27, 2025, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Michael Van Buren Jr. led the team in passing yards with 16/26 completions. He had 267 passing yards in total.
Harlem Berry led for rushing with 45 yards, and made three carries.
Trey'Dez Green led for receiving with 80 yards, receiving four times and making a touchdown in the first quarter.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the NCAA.