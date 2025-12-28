Houston Cougars outlast LSU Tigers in Texas Bowl

article

The Brief The UH Cougars held on against the LSU Tigers to win the Texas Bowl in Houston on Saturday night. A late-game touchdown closed the gap for LSU, but UH pulled out the 38-35 win. Conner Weigman was the star player for UH, capping a 10-win season for the team.



A late-game touchdown wasn't enough to push LSU (7-6) past the University of Houston (10-3) at the Texas Bowl in Houston on Saturday night, with the Cougars pulling out a 38-35 win against the Tigers.

Houston player highlights

Conner Weigman #1 of the Houston Cougars warms up before the game against the Louisiana State Tigers during the Kinder's Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium on December 27, 2025, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Conner Weigman of the Houston Cougars had 236 passing yards as quarterback to score four touchdowns. Weigman led the team in passing yards, and had 27/36 completions.

Dean Connors led Houston in rushing with 126 yards, making 16 carries.

Tanner Koziol led in receiving with 76 yards. He received nine times in total, and made a touchdown just before the half.

LSU player highlights

Michael van Buren Jr. #11 of the Louisiana State Tigers warms up before the game against the Houston Cougars during the Kinder's Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium on December 27, 2025, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Michael Van Buren Jr. led the team in passing yards with 16/26 completions. He had 267 passing yards in total.

Harlem Berry led for rushing with 45 yards, and made three carries.

Trey'Dez Green led for receiving with 80 yards, receiving four times and making a touchdown in the first quarter.