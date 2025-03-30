Houston Cougars vs. Duke Blue Devils: What to know about Final Four matchup

article

The Brief The Houston Cougars will take on the Duke Blue Devils in the Final Four. Duke is favored by 5.5 points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The game will be held Saturday at the Alamodome.



The Houston Cougars are heading to the Final Four after stifling the Tennessee Volunteers on Sunday afternoon.

It will be the team's seventh visit to the Final Four and the second since 1984.

Houston Final Four Opponent: Duke

Houston will take on the Duke Blue Devils and projected first overall pick Cooper Flagg.

Duke steamrolled second-seeded Alabama 85-65 on Saturday night.

The Blue Devils are 35-3 on the season. Their last loss was to Clemson on Feb. 8.

Duke is one of the country's premiere basketball programs. This is the school's 18th trip to the Final Four.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Duke favored by 5.5 points over the Coogs.

Player to Watch: Cooper Flagg

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - MARCH 27: Cooper Flagg #2 of the Duke Blue Devils reacts after scoring a three point basket to end the first half against the Arizona Wildcats in the East Regional Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Pr Expand

The player to watch for the Blue Devils will be 6'9" freshman Cooper Flagg.

This season, Flagg has averaged 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

The 18-year-old from Maine makes an impact on both sides of the ball.

He is expected to go first overall in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Houston Cougars vs. Duke Blue Devils

What: No. 1 Houston Cougars vs. No. 1 Duke Blue Devils

Date: Saturday, April 5

Time: TBD

Location: Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas

Where is the Final Four being played?

If you want to watch the Coogs in the Final Four, you won't have to go too far.

Both Final Four games will be played at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

It is the first time the games have been played at the Alamodome since 2018.

How to watch, stream Final Four

TV : CBS

Live stream: March Madness Live, Fubo

The Final Four games will air on CBS. You can stream the game on March Madness Live, if you have a cable login, or Fubo which does have a free trial and carries CBS.

How to get Final Four tickets

The NCAA directs people looking to purchase tickets for the Final Four and Championship games to this website.

Tickets are also available on several resale sites.