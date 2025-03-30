Expand / Collapse search

Houston Coogs win Elite 8 game against Tennessee

By
Published  March 30, 2025 3:33pm CDT
NCAA Mens Basketball Tournament
    • The Coogs beat Tennessee 69-50.
    • Houston moves on to the Final Four - the 7th time - in San Antonio.
    • The team goes against Duke on Saturday.

INDIANAPOLIS - Houston has officially turned Lucas Oil Stadium into 

COOOOOOOOGS' HOOOOUUUUUUUUSE!!!!

UH men's basketball took on the Tennessee Volunteers on Sunday and won 69-50.

The Coogs were tearing up the court throughout the game, beating Tennessee at 34-15 by halftime.

The team is heading back to their home state for the Final Four matchup. They'll be going against Duke in San Antonio on Saturday, April 5.

This is the team's seventh time in the Final Four and their second with head coach Kelvin Sampson.

