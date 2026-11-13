Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez named 2026 AL MVP award

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The Brief Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez was named the 2026 American League Most Valuable Player on Thursday night. Alvarez beat out Junior Caminero and Bobby Witt Jr. to claim the first MVP trophy of his career. He joins Jose Altuve and Jeff Bagwell as the only players in franchise history to win the award.



Houston Astros designated hitter and left fielder Yordan Alvarez was crowned the 2026 American League Most Valuable Player for the first time in his career!

At 29, Alvarez is the third player in franchise history to be honored with the MVP award, following the likes of Jose Altuve, who was named in 2017, and Jeff Bagwell, who was honored in 1994.

The announcement came Thursday night on MLB Network with Alvarez beating out Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero and Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.

Alvarez etches name in baseball history

Alvarez had one of the most dominant offensive seasons in baseball this year, taking home both the American League and Major League batting titles. He was also the only player in the majors to finish the season with an OPS over 1.000.

The MVP award isn't the only title Alvarez took home. He also received the AL Hank Aaron Award, the AL Comeback Player of the Year, and the Edgar Martinez Outstanding Designated Hitter Award. He was also named an All-MLB First Team selection.

By the numbers:

Alvarez led the American League in multiple categories during the 2026 season, playing in 158 games:

Batting Average: .316 (179-for-567)

On-Base Percentage: .432

Slugging Percentage: .601

OPS: 1.033

Extra-Base Hits: 77 (34 doubles, one triple, 42 home runs)

Total Bases: 341

Walks: 109

Intentional Walks: 33 (an Astros franchise record)