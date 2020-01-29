Houston Astros strike deal with Dusty Baker

The Houston Astros have announced Dusty Baker as the team's new manager, making the 70 year old the oldest manager in baseball. The deal is for the 2020 season, with a team option for 2021.

Baker is reportedly taking over for AJ Hinch, who was fired Jan. 13 just an hour after he was suspended for the season by Major League Baseball for his role in Houston’s 2017 sign-stealing scandal.

RELATED: Houston Astros GM Jeff Luhnow, manager AJ Hinch fired after MLB's investigation into 2017 cheating

Baker is three-time National League Manager of the Year, and led the San Francisco Giants to the World Series in 2002.

He served as Chicago Cubs manager from 2003-2006, leading the Cubs to Game 7 of the NCLS in ’03. Chicago famously lost Game 6 of that series to the Florida Marlins following the Steve Bartman foul ball incident.

Baker took over as Cincinnati Reds manager in 2008, and guided the franchise to the NL Central title just two years later – Cincinnati’s first postseason appearance in 15 years.He was then fired following the Reds' Wild Card loss in 2013.

Baker managed the Washington Nationals in 2016 and ’17, but both campaigns ended with a first round playoff exits in the NLDS.