Houston Astros retain free-agent outfielder Michael Brantley: sources

article

According to a Major League Baseball source, the Houston Astros retain free-agent outfielder Michael Brantley.

Brantley and the Astros reached an agreement on a two-year deal worth $32 million.

Brantley, who is a huge factor in the Astros clubhouse, was instrumental in helping the Astros get to the American League Championship Series in 2020 and to the World Series in 2019.

During the shortened season in 2020 he hit .300 with five home runs and 22 RBIs, while hitting .346 in the ALCS against the Rays.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON THE HOUSTON ASTROS

Advertisement

In 2019 Brantley hit .311 with 22 home runs and 90 RBIs, while hitting .321 against the Nationals in the World Series.