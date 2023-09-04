Houston Astros relief pitcher Ryne Stanek injured in win against Rangers

article

It was a bittersweet night for the Houston Astros following a big win against the Texas Rangers on Monday night. However, the night ended with an Astros player being carted off the field.

Relief Pitcher Ryne Stanek was injured in the 13-6 win in Arlington.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

During the 9th inning, Josh Smith from the Texas Rangers homered off of Stanek, who later in the inning injured his right foot while covering first base.

Stanek remained on the ground after he fell back hard and his foot turned awkwardly. He was later taken off the field on a motorized cart.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 04: Ryne Stanek #45 of the Houston Astros is carted off the field after being injured in the ninth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on September 04, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Gett Expand

During a post-game press conference, Astros manager Dusty Baker said Stanek was still being evaluated.

"I did see the still (photo) afterwards. Boy, that looked ugly," Baker said. "I'm just hoping nothing is broken and nothing is structurally wrong. We have to see, because he could be out a while."

The Astros continue their road trip against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday with first pitch scheduled at 7:05 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.