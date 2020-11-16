Houston Astros reach agreement to name Sugar Land Skeeters their Triple-A affiliate

article

As FOX 26 Sports reported first on Twitter the Houston Astros have reached an agreement with the ownership of the Sugar Land Skeeters to name them their Triple-A affiliate.

The Astros will now have an ownership stake in the franchise which had been a member of the Atlantic League.

The Astros Triple-A Franchise has been the express in Round Rock.

That means many of the players who'll play roles in the Astros' future will eventually spend time in Sugar Land. This also means that when the Astros have players go on medical rehab, Sugar Land will be a key anding spot.